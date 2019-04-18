18 April 2019

Nigeria: Govt to Develop National Biotechnology Communication Policy

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government says it is taking steps to develop National Biotechnology Communication policy.

The Permanent Secretary, ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu disclosed this on Thursday at a capacity building programme for editors and correspondents n Abuja.

Nabasu said the policy when put in place will ensure that the Nigerian public is adequately informed about the advances on biotechnology, particularly in Nigeria.

Details later.

