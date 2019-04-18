Nigeria: Vivian Fowler School Denies Claim of Viral Rescued Drug Addict

Across all social media platforms, a 26-year-old girl identified as Lizzy has been the subject of discussion after a video of her surfaced on the internet.

Rescued by Pastor Tony Rapu, senior pastor The House of Freedom, she, in the video, said that she is an alumnus of two of the most expensive schools in Lagos, Caleb British International Primary School and Vivian Fowler (alledging receiving 2 million per session.)

Although she said that she was introduced by her boyfriend to heroine over seven years ago and begs on the streets for N2000 to be able to afford drugs, what caught the interest of the public are the schools she attended.

In a swift reaction to the news, Vivian Fowler has denied knowing the "former student." According to their disclaimer, no such name exists in their records. They also allege that the girl gave the social workers two names.

See the disclaimer below:

Vivian Fowler Memorial College for girls has produced some of Nigeria's current assets. One of such is Tomisin Ogunnubi, who developed an app that helps track lost children when she was just 12 years old.

Meanwhile, Lizzy has begun rehabilitation.

Nigerians, since the disclaimer have been reacting:

Nigerians are foolish and make everything about themselves.

So Vivian Fowler did press statement to let the World know Lizzy isn't alumni.

Oshi.

-- Afolly Sugar (@ShecrownLita) April 18, 2019

I don't get why Vivian Fowler is putting out a disclaimer.

- Orekelewa 🍫 (@tobss__) April 17, 2019

Vivian Fowler has come out to deny that she went there

I get how this could be bad for their reputation

Anyways, what's important is that she gets help

-- Tunji Andrews (@TunjiAndrews) April 17, 2019

