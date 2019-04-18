Nigeria: Jordyn Woods Is Coming to Nigeria

Kylie Jenner's ex-bestfriend, Jordyn Woods, model and beauty enthusiast, has announced that she is coming to Nigeria.

According to sources, she is set to attend the Homecoming Festival.

The festival show which will take place in Lagos on April 21 will see performances from Wizkid, Naira Marley, Simi, Teni among others. Just as they promise, Afrobeats, Afropop, Hip Hop, Grime, Alté, Afrofusion will take centre stage.

Meanwhile, an excited Woods posted this on Instagram:

And if you think fans are excited, you bet!

Um, Jordyn Woods is going to Nigeria and wow i'm jelly that I'm not there tbh

-- Michelle Govender (@MishGov) April 18, 2019

Jordyn Woods is going to Nigeria to give lectures on how to snatch your best friend sister's boyfriend! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YQwyrWstkd

-- Ogechi🌚👑 (@OGKardashWest) April 17, 2019

@jordynwoods baby girl is going to Nigeria... yessss... .Remember to eat some jollof rice especially the one from the bottom of the pot😂😂😂 love you

-- Juliet (@pryncessjulie) April 17, 2019