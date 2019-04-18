18 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Five Killed in Attack a House in Mogadishu

At least five people from the same family were killed and six others seriously injured at an attack in a house in Kaawo Godey village of Wadajir district in Banaadir region.

Sources revealed that all the casualties were civilians, including a young boy.

The raid was carried out by unknown gunmen in Godey location in Wadajir district. It is unclear why the gunmen carried out the out at civilians in the area.

The attackers fled the area to an unknown location using a vehicle after they executed the attack. It is said that the attackers were armed AK47 rifles.

