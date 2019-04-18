Burundi: Bahrain and Burundi Send New Ambassadors to Somalia

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo received credentials from the new envoy of Bahrain, Juma Ahmed Alkabi and Burundian counterpart, Remy Barampama in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

New Bahraini envoy to Somalia, Juma Ahmed Alkabi presented greetings letter from the king to President Farmajo.

Ambassador Alkabi said his country is looking forward to establishing trade with Mogadishu particularly in the livestock and fishing export business which several Gulf states are already involved.

On the other hand, the President received the new Burundian ambassador to Somalia, Remy Barampama.

The two discussed implementation process of the agreement during the meeting of Somalia and Burundi leaders in Bujumbura in February.