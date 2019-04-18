Nigeria: NBM Deplores Lagos Cult Violence, Lauds Police

The police have been commended for their efforts to curb crime nationwide, especially their handling of cult clashes in Ajah, Lekki Peninsula area of Lagos State that left some people dead.

"But for the swift response of the police who checked the criminals, the situation may have worsened," president of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa, Lekki Zone, Barrister Otono Kazeem, said in a statement.

He noted that "despite the financial constraints of the police and other odds and hazards of the job, our policemen have distinguished themselves as one of the best security forces in the world," he said, while strongly condemning the killings in Ajah and urging the police to ensure that all the culprits are brought to justice.

Comrade Kasim added: "NBM deplores religious, ethnic, political and cult violence as well as kidnappings, robberies and assassinations. We have always cooperated and will continue to assist the police in their onerous task. We affirmed this at our 41st national convention and annual lecture this month in Abuja during which we visited the hierarchies of security agencies, including the police, to pledge our support and loyalty.

"NBM, as a pan-Africanist organization dedicated to the decolonization, development and unification of the continent and the Black race, has carried out numerous humanitarian activities such as visits to orphanages, hospitals, old peoples homes, etc.

"During visits to primary, secondary and tertiary schools, which we assist with facilities, we urge students to take their studies seriously as this would determine their future. We particularly enjoin them to shun all acts of indiscipline and cultism, which are inimical to societal development and peace.

"NBM is not a cult. Hence our biometric programme to capture our about three million members worldwide. Unregistered and uneducated persons claiming to be our members are impersonators. We have set up a machinery to fish them out and hand them over to security agencies, as we abhor all criminality and Black-on-Black violence.

"We will sue anybody linking us to any form of disturbances. NBM was not involved in the Ajah fight and can never be a party to such disturbances as we are responsible professionals in various fields of human endeavour who seek the best for our country and race."