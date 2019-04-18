17 April 2019

Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Denosa North West Response to the Statement By the Provincial Department On the Payment of Rural Allowance to Nurses in the Province

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in North West is disturbed by what we view as irresponsible utterances by the provincial Department of Health, through a statement, in relation to payment of Rural Allowance to nurses in the province when it has been standing in the way of this matter being resolved successfully at the arbitration process.

DENOSA is a fully recognised trade union within the health sector and it must not be treated as if it is not recognised. We are representing our nurses and we will continue to do so without fear or favour.

We are observing the arrogant behaviour of the Department of health closely. We call on our members to not despair. DENOSA North West is still handling this matter and members will be notified of its outcomes.

South Africa

2019 Most Influential People List Features Six Africans

Time Magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people - and six Africans made it on to the… Read more »

Read the original article on COSATU.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.