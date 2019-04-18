South Africa: Denosa North West Response to the Statement By the Provincial Department On the Payment of Rural Allowance to Nurses in the Province

press release

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) in North West is disturbed by what we view as irresponsible utterances by the provincial Department of Health, through a statement, in relation to payment of Rural Allowance to nurses in the province when it has been standing in the way of this matter being resolved successfully at the arbitration process.

DENOSA is a fully recognised trade union within the health sector and it must not be treated as if it is not recognised. We are representing our nurses and we will continue to do so without fear or favour.

We are observing the arrogant behaviour of the Department of health closely. We call on our members to not despair. DENOSA North West is still handling this matter and members will be notified of its outcomes.