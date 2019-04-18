Zimbabwe: Card Cloning Suspect Nabbed On Shopping Spree

A Chitungwiza woman appeared in court yesterday for allegedly duping Pastel Paints Manufacturer of over $1 800 by using a cloned card.

Vongai Majoko (40) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye charged with unauthorised use or possession of a credit or debit card.

It is alleged that on April 13, Majoko hatched a plan to steal from Proud Mutizwa Mudengezi, the managing director Pastel Paints.

Pursuant to her plan she manufactured, copied or duplicated Mudengezi's CABS debit card which was linked to his account number and cellphone.

Armed with the duplicated card, Majoko allegedly went to Spar Supermarket at Queensdale Shopping Centre where she bought 6 bottles of gold blend whisky, 36 Castle lager cans, 24 Carling black labels, 6 by Two Keys Whisky, 28 by Hunters Dry, 1 by 20 Madison toasted, 1 by Everest menthol, 1 by Castle Lite, 11 by Castle Lite all valued at $441.18.

Mudengezi received a confirmation on his phone that his card had been used to buy goods at Spar Supermarket.

He then rushed to the shop and upon his arrival, he was advised that Majoko had already left the shop with the groceries.

Due to Majoko's actions, Mudengezi lost $441.18 and nothing was recovered.

On the second count, on the same day, Majoko armed with the duplicated card went to Ok Supermarket, Queensdale where she bought groceries in bulk totalling $1 372, 34.

Majoko gave the till operator a steward bank debit card which he swiped.

After the transaction was successful, Mudengezi received a confirmation that he had bought goods at OK Supermarket.

Mudengezi rushed to the shop and he managed to intercept the groceries being loaded into a truck driven by Tinotenda Chinyemba.

Further inquiries were carried out in the shop and CCTV footage was played which showed Majoko buying the goods.

Due to Majoko's action, Mudengezi lost $1 373,34 and all was recovered.