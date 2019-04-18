South Africa: Sharks Boss Du Preez - Accountability Starts With Me

Cape Town — Sharks coach Robert du Preez acknowledges that he must be held accountable when the side dishes up poor performances.

This past Saturday's 51-17 thrashing at the hands of the Jaguares in Durban was, as Du Preez said after the game, one of the worst Sharks performances in years.

It was another example of the inconsistencies that have plagued Du Preez's era at the union, given that the Sharks were superb in their 42-5 dismantling of the Lions less than a week earlier.

The aftermath on social media was brutal, with Sharks fans expressing their disgust at what they had seen against the Jaguares.

With an Australasian tour around the corner and some tough matches to finish the group stages, the Sharks now face an uphill battle if they are to make the tournament playoffs.

Friday's clash against the Reds at Kings Park is now a must-win, and Du Preez knows that the blame for another sub-par display will be laid firmly on him.

"We had a good discussion after the game in the changeroom," Du Preez said on Tuesday, looking back at the Jaguares match.

"I think, first and foremost, the accountability starts with myself and the coaching team. It's a team responsibility from management to the players.

"If we have to single out every individuals that performed badly I think the team as a whole performed badly, so here is a chance for them to rectify things on Friday.

"It has to be an obsession for us to win this game on Friday, and it is. The boys have responded well.

"No player goes out on the field to perform badly, but in this competition if you are 5% off the mark on the day against a quality team then that's what happens to you."

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Kobus van Wyk, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Reds

15 Hamish Stewart, 14 Sefa Naivalu , 13 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 12 Samu Kerevi (captain), 11 Jack Hardy, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 Harry Hoopert

Substitutes: 16 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 17 JP Smith, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Harry Hockings, 20 Adam Korczyk, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Duncan Paia'aua, 23 Jock Campbell

