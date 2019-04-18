Kenya: Nandi Policemen Grilled As Search for Stolen Guns Intensifies

Three Nandi County police officers whose G3 rifles were stolen as they watched a football match on Tuesday night have recorded statements with detectives.

The weapons, each with 20 bullets, were stolen from Kamorwon Administration Police Post in Kibose village as the officers enjoyed the match some four kilometres away.

They recorded the statements at the police post in Nandi South on Wednesday after they were questioned for several hours.

Nandi South divisional police commander (OCPD) John Owouth confirmed this on Thursday, saying the search for the stolen items had been intensified.

"We have extended the search to other counties," Mr Owouth said and requested the public for helpful information.

DPP'S DIRECTIONS

As the investigation entered second day, the Nation established that the policemen could be taken to court.

Investigators said they were awaiting directions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

They added that they would visit the pub at Chepturu trading centre where Uefa Champions League matches were aired.

When the policemen returned to the camp at about 1am on Wednesday, they found the door to the room in which the armoury was kept wide open.

The police post normally has four officers. One who was left behind told detectives he did not hear any commotion as he was asleep in a nearby room.

It was said that another officer was on leave at the time.

The thieves took three guns that had 20 bullets each, leaving behind two magazines with 34 rounds of ammunition.