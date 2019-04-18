Nigeria: Firm Targets Over 10,000 Nigerians for Employment

With a goal to be Nigeria's biggest seasoning brand, a culinary firm, TGI Distri Limited has unveiled one of its new product, Terra Seasoning Cubes into the market.

This is even as the firm has grew it workforce with over 10,000 workers across the country.

Speaking in Lagos during the launch of the product, TGI Group Executive Director (Foods and Dist.), and the Managing Director of TGI Distri, Sunil Sawhney, said the $20million investment facility located in Sagamu, Ogun State was created as a demonstration of the firm's commitment to provide affordable brands of products across the market, provide jobs, support government on food security, and develop the economy.

He said the product is designed to meet the palate requirements of all Nigerians especially in terms of aroma and flavour.

Affirming that the new brand will be accepted by the market, Sawhney said: "We believe in studying the needs of our consumers and acquiring genuine insights into their requirements and demands. We respond to these requirements with better products and services that enhance the quality of life. We support our product offerings with strategic marketing and sales initiatives.

"We are excited to be launching these new variants of seasoning cube into the market and we have no doubt that in a short period of time Terra Seasoning will gain competitive edge over other brands and control a large chunk of the market".

The Executive Director, Commercial, TGI Distri, Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu, said the product which is built for the Nigerian food pallet is loaded with flavours that enhances quality of food.

According to him,"Terra seasoning is launching with two SKUs to address different pocket power: 50-cube pack and a 25-cube pack. We are also launching with 5 free cubes in the 50-cube pack and 2 free cubes in the 25-cube pack as a consumer promo".

He added that the cubes created to meet consumers' needs, is also formulated and manufactured to preserve the aroma of meals during and after cooking.