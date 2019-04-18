South Africa: Motorist Killed, Four Injured in Head-On Collision Outside De Doorns

A motorist was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision on the N1 outside De Doorns on Thursday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

Four passengers were injured.

A Kia Picanto and a Nissan bakkie crashed into each other at around 06:00.

Emergency services officials were still trying to free the body of the Kia driver, but the driver of the bakkie was freed, Africa said.

Three passengers in the bakkie and one in the Kia were injured.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The collision occurred just a day before increased traffic on the roads for Easter.

Source: News24