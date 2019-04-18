18 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motorist Killed, Four Injured in Head-On Collision Outside De Doorns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenna Etheridge

A motorist was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision on the N1 outside De Doorns on Thursday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

Four passengers were injured.

A Kia Picanto and a Nissan bakkie crashed into each other at around 06:00.

Emergency services officials were still trying to free the body of the Kia driver, but the driver of the bakkie was freed, Africa said.

Three passengers in the bakkie and one in the Kia were injured.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

The collision occurred just a day before increased traffic on the roads for Easter.

Source: News24

South Africa

2019 Most Influential People List Features Six Africans

Time Magazine has published its annual list of the world's most influential people - and six Africans made it on to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.