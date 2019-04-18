South Africa: Minister Mildred Oliphant Congratulates Parties On Amicable Resolution in Sibanye Labour Dispute

press release

Minister of Labour congratulates parties to the Sibanye labour dispute

The Minister of Labour, Mildred Oliphant, congratulates the parties to the Sibanye labour dispute for reaching an amicable resolution to the four month-old strike today.

"No-doubt these four months have been the most difficult period for all parties involved", the Minister said.

Further the Minister congratulates the leadership of the union, led by its President Mathunjwa and Sibanye leadership team for finally leading the process to a happy conclusion, albeit after exceedingly a long period of time.

The intervention by Minister Oliphant through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the high level engagements with the leadership of the union led by its President Mathunjwa, acted as the building blocks to the outcome that was announced this afternoon.

"This is victory for all involved, the sector, the economy and the country as a whole. This once again is testimony that through social dialogue, all-be-it, it takes time and effort, nothing is impossible.

I wish all the parties all the best as they begin to make up the lost production time that our economy so desperately need", Minister Oliphant said.

Issued by: Department of Labour