South Africa: Stormers Back Stander At Pivot, Du Toit Returns

Cape Town — There are three changes and a positional switch in the Stormers starting line-up to face the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:05.

In the backline, Josh Stander will be at flyhalf with Dan Kriel at inside centre in place of Jean-Luc du Plessis and Damian de Allende who are both being rested for this match.

Up front, Pieter-Steph du Toit returns to take his place at blindside flank, with Kobus van Dyk moving to No 8 in place of the injured Jaco Coetzee.

Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche, loose forward Siya Kolisi and utility back JJ Engelbrecht will be among the replacements in the only other changes to the match-day 23 that featured in the 41-24 win against the Rebels in Melbourne last week.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said they were looking forward to playing at Newlands again.

"It is great for us to be in front of our supporters at Newlands again, which is something we want to make the most of.

"It will be crucial for us to build some momentum in the second half of the season and that starts on Saturday against the Brumbies," he said.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Kobus van Dyk, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 JJ Engelbrecht, 23 Seabelo Senatla

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Tom Wright, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Sam Carter, 4. Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Josh Mann-Rea, 17 James Slipper, 18 Les Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Murray Douglas, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Wharenui Hawera, 23 Andy Muirhead

