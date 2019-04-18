Nigeria: 'Imbibe Tree Planting to Boost Productivity'

Abuja — A real estate firm, Hall7, has urged Nigerians to cultivate the habit of planting trees in order to boost productivity and reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Olayinka Braimoh, who spoke in Abuja during a tree-planting event organised in commemoration of this year's International Day of Forests, said productivity would rise among Nigerians when the environment is cool and conducive, which tree planting would make possible.

He added that the dangers posed by climate change could be reduced with an aggressive campaign to promote tree planting.

Braimoh said the firm identified the enormous benefits that come with tree planting, hence, the idea to plant about 3,000 trees in one of its projects under development.

He said: "We are identifying with the world on the tree-planting day. So, we decided to come to one of our projects that we are developing. For us, we make tree planting very important. We consider green as very important to our environment.

"Apart from preventing deforestation, one of the things we try to do is to ensure that on all our developments, we ensure that we have enough green around because of the benefits like the fact that it absolves the carbon dioxide and helps purify the air we breath."

According to him, planting a lot of tree in residential areas helps to purify the environment aside beautifying it.

He regretted situations where people cut down trees without planting a replacement, saying that sustaining the culture of tree planting requires adequate sensitization of citizens on the benefits of trees by government.

"Apart from sustaining the culture of tree planting, we need to educate and enlighten the populace against deforestation. People cut them down without planting back. In supporting the government, people need to be aware of the benefit of trees because when they are not aware, they tend to act ignorantly", he noted.