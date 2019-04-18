South Africa: Happy and Safe Easter Holidays

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished South Africans well for the Easter holidays and has called for this period to be observed in a spirit of tolerance, consideration and safety.

"I offer my best wishes to religious communities and the nation at large for the long weekend ahead," said the President.

He urged travellers to share the country's roads with fellow road users - including pedestrians - with consideration and to follow all the rules of the road diligently and consistently.

In addition, the President said law-enforcement agencies are on high alert and have been instructed to apply the law as stringently as possible for minor and serious offences alike.

"There is no reason that our Easter holidays should be remembered for the number of lives lost or injuries incurred on our roads; this should be a period of rest and enjoyment where everyone who leaves home, returns safely," said President Ramaphosa.

The President called on the public to work together to reduce death, injury and damage on the roads.

"It is our own behaviour that inflicts tragedy on families and costs on our economy. It is within us to change this.

"For those of us who will spend this period at home, let us make this a time of taking care of ourselves, our families and our neighbours. We should all be able to enjoy this time in conditions of safety so that all of us are available after these holidays to continue growing South Africa together," said the President.