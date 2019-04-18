Mozambique: Police to Take Full Census of Its Members

Maputo — The General Commander of the Mozambican police force, Bernadino Rafael, has announced that the police will shortly undertake a complete census of its own members, to determine how many policemen the country really possesses.

In a startling admission of serious disorganisation and infiltration of the force by criminals, Rafael, speaking in the northern city of Lichinga, said that the re-registration of all police agents would purge all those who had somehow infiltrated the police in order to commit crimes.

Cited in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias", Rafael said that these "infiltrated agents" are abusing police membership cards and other materials to commit illicit acts in the name of the police force.

The police census will establish how many members the police force really has, where they are stationed, and their fitness for operational missions, the commander continued.

"With the census from scratch we shall how a new police card", said Rafael, to be carried alongside the recently introduced new police uniform.

"This way, we shall detect who are the false policemen who are making use of the old documents to act in the name of the force", he stressed. "As is known, there are many deserters and others who, by making undue use of the institution's cards, extort money from citizens".

The census, he added, will ascertain how many members the force really has who are working in the name of the State to defend the country.