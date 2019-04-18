Mozambique: Government Working for Post-Cyclone Recovery - PM

Maputo — Quelimane (Mozambique), 18 Apr (AIM) - Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario declared on Wednesday that the government is working for a successful post-cyclone recovery, with agriculture playing a key role, so that dependence on donated food in the cyclone hit areas will not last for a long time.

Speaking on his arrival in Quelimane, capital of the central province of Zambezia, Rosario said "the waters are receding, and the people are returning to their areas of origin. The government's entire effort is centred on post-flood reconstruction".

Rosario is on a three day working visit to Zambezia, where he is monitoring the impact of cyclone Idai, which hit central Mozambique in mid-March. He is also accompanying actions under way to normalise the lives of people affected by the cyclone.

He stressed that, in order to minimise the effect of the disasters "we should work hard, and the central region of the country, particularly Zambezia, is rich in agricultural resources".

A full survey of cyclone and flood damage was also required, he said, which would be taken to the international conference on post-disaster recovery, to be held in Beira in May.

As for the distribution of food aid to the cyclone victims, Rosario recognised the challenge of ensuring that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries. "We are refining mechanisms of transparency in the in the management and distribution of food", he said. "We shall also have to work with the local authorities to verify who is the most vulnerable of the vulnerable, and define correct mechanisms so that foodstuffs are not diverted".

As for the impact of the disasters on businesses, which might lead to the dismissal of workers, the Prime Minister said the recovery programme contains a component providing incentives for businesses.

"We hope that, with the work we are undertaking, we shall minimise lay-offs in the private sector", he declared.