South Africa: Sibanye-Stillwater Labour Dispute Comes to Amicable Resolution

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has commended the parties to the Sibanye-Stillwater labour dispute for reaching an amicable resolution to the strike.

"No-doubt these four months have been the most difficult period for all parties involved," Oliphant said.

This follows an end to the almost five-month strike by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at Kloof and Driefontein mines in Carletonville and the Beatrix mine in the Free State.

Amcu signed an agreement on Wednesday in terms of which employees will receive an increase in the basic wages of category 4-8 surface and underground employees at the gold mines Kloof, Driefontein and Beatrix of R700 in year one, R700 in year two, and, R825 in year three.

The agreement also says that miners, artisans and officials would receive increases of 5.5% in year one and 5.5% or CPI (whichever is the greater) in years two and three of the wage agreement.

Oliphant also congratulated the leadership of the union, led by its President Joseph Mathunjwa and Sibanye leadership team for finally leading the process to a happy conclusion, after exceedingly a long period of time.

"This is victory for all involved, the sector, the economy and the country as a whole. This once again is testimony that through social dialogue, all-be-it, it takes time and effort, nothing is impossible. I wish all the parties all the best as they begin to make up the lost production time that our economy so desperately need," the Minister said.

The intervention by Oliphant through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and the high level engagements with the leadership of the union led by Mathunjwa, acted as the building blocks to the outcome announced on Wednesday.