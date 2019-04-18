Uganda: Red Eagles Visit KCCA in Uganda Premier League Encounter

For weeks now, KCCA FC manager Mike Mutebi has had the game against Express FC, marked out. After the one-all draw with Vipers SC on April 4, Mutebi said victory over Express would cement their place as 2018/2019 champions.

KCCA would be uncatchable, Mutebi alluded, in reference to the main chasing rival for the title, Vipers SC. But in the meantime, as KCCA face Express this Saturday April 21 at the StarTimes stadium in Lugogo, focus will be on revenging the first round defeat.

Express edged KCCA 3-2 in the first round at Wanku- lukuku, in a game where the visitors felt disadvantaged by the soggy playing surface.

"I thought we should have won that game but we did not give it enough fight, " Badru Kaddu, the KCCA assistant coach said.

The last time Express won away at KCCA, was in April 2015 at Lugogo. The game ended 3-0. In the last 10 meetings between the two, KCCA has won five, while Express has won two. There have been three draws.

After the one-all draw between Express and SC Villa last week, coach George Ssimwogerere noted that his charges are coming of age. And, therefore, would be ready for KCCA. Ssimwogerere was happy with their defending.

Meanwhile, SC Villa were held to a goalless draw by Ndejje University last evening. The result means Villa are not yet safe of relegation of threat. Kirinya Jinja SS defeated Paidha Black Angels 2-0 in the other game played yesterday.