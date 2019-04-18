Malawi: Blantyre Registers More GBV Cases

Blantyre — ,2019. Blantyre District has registered a high number of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the first quarter of 2019 due to the enhanced awareness of communities on the need to open up when abuses are happening.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Blantyre Police Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi said Blantyre Police through the Victim Support Unit (VSU) has registered a total of 594 GBV cases from January to March.

He said the figure were eight cases higher than that of 2018 during the same months, where 586 cases were registered.

"There is a slight rise in the number of registered GBV cases because of awareness campaigns that we have been conducting in the district. People are now more willing to report to police and other relevant institutions whenever they are abused," Nkhwazi explained.

He continued to say that more registered GBV cases are caused by lack of communication between the affected parties but also the intolerance among couples.

"Of the reported cases, both men and women are affected but more women are affected. As the police, we continue to encourage people to tolerate one another through good communication because issues that arise can best be resolved without one being abused.

Nkwazi then urged members of the general public to report violence to police and take part in efforts aimed at fighting the vice.

The police is fighting GBVs in conjunction with various religious institutions, traditional leaders and marriage counsellors.