Malawi: Zomba City Council Introduces Car Parking Fees

Zomba — Zomba City Council has introduced car parking fees in all designated parking areas effective end of April this year (2019) at K150 per hour which is projected to generate K12 million in the next financial year.

Zomba City Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mussa Mwale disclosed this during a press briefing on Wednesday at the city's civic offices where he said introduction of the car parking fees was aimed at improving revenue collection system in line with the council's strategic plans.

"We have recruited staff that will be deployed in various points within the city to collect revenue," said Mwale, adding the council tried the car park fees system but did not continue due to some operational challenges and ineffective monitoring systems.

He however appealed to car owners to take note of the introduction of the parking fees and abide by the council's bylaws.

Mwale expressed hope that the car park fees would bring sanity in the city such that whoever fails to comply by the new system would be liable to penalties per the provisions of council's Transport and Traffic bylaws.

The city's Revenue Investment Promotion Officer, Maurice Tsoka Banda said revenue collectors will be deployed in various areas of the city such as Upper Council Rest House road, Shoprite and Bus Depot car park areas, Zomba Mosque car parking area, and Wool Shop parking area.

One Zomba City resident, Innocent Kalulu said the introduction of the parking fees was a welcome development considering that other cities, such as Blantyre, are doing the same as part of revenue mobilization.

"This is a good idea provided the resources are used prudently," Kalulu added while expressing concern that K150 is a bit higher for a start.