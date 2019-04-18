Nigeria: Breaking - Buhari Signs Minimum Wage Into Law

Abuja — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday signed the National Minimum Wage Bill into law.

The Senate had on March 19 passed the bill, approving N30,000 as the new national minimum wage.

The House of Representatives, had earlier passed the bill before the National Assembly shut down its operations to enable lawmakers to participate in the 2019 general elections.

National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ayuba Wabba, had on Saturday last week gave May 1 as deadline for the President to sign the new minimum wage.

Workers in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja had on Tuesday also begged President Buhari to sign the minimum wage bill submitted to him by the National Assembly on March 27, into law before Workers Day on May 1.

Details later...