Angola: Angop Chairperson Pledges Commitment to Permanent Staff Training

Luanda — Angola News Agency (Angop)'s CEO Josué Salusuva Isaías Thursday reiterated the organ's commitment to continued training of professionals to improve the service.

Angop CEO (L), Josué Isaías, and training coordinator, Gaspar Francisco

The chairperson of the State-run media outlet made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the first phase of permanent training called "Journalism Workshop".

Journalists from the company's National, International and Multimedia newsrooms attended a three-month training to improve their skill.

He said that the training, stared on November 2018, was crucial as each professional is aware of his/her mistakes, weaknesses and qualities.

"The permanent training of professionals is one of the top priorities the new Board will focus with much attention. But these efforts are not isolated, ensuring that other training actions will be launched for better results in bright future" , he stressed.

The closing ceremony was attended by Executive Managers for Contents José Chimuco, Finance Engrácia Manuela Francisco Bernardo, Technical Department João Amadeu Macuéria Simão and Multimedia Emanuel Daniel Catumbela.