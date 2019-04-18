Angolan Embassy in Argentina Offers Che Guevara Photos

Alta Gracia (Argentina) — Angolan Ambassador to Argentine Herminio Joaquim Escórcio Tuesday made a formal donation of photographs to the "Che Guevara" Museum in Alta Gracia city, Argentina.

The offer is made up of photographic relics depicting Che Guevara's passage through Angola in 1965.

Che met with Agostinho Neto, Lúcio Lara and other MPLA personnel during the guerrilla warfare.

Ambassador Herminio Joaquim Escórcio traveled to Alta Gracia, province of Cordoba, where he also attended a lecture on Che's contribution to the anti-colonial struggle of the African peoples.

Attended the ceremony, Mayor of Alta Gracia Facundo Torres, the Secretary of Promoting Cultural Tourism and Industrial Development Jorge de Napoli, and the director of Promotion of Cultural Tourism of Alta Gracia Lara González.