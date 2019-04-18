Angola: President Cancels Tender in Telecommunications

Luanda — Angolans head of State João Lourenço Thursday ordered the annulment of the result of the International Public Tender for the fourth Global Operator in the country's Telecommunications sector.

The decision is expressed in a note released by the President of Republic's Civil Affairs Office.

On April 12, the Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technologies announced the award of the Concession Agreement for Public Service of Electronic Communications to the Angolan company Telestar.

The President's Civil Office states that the winner of the tender did not meet the required procedure, which includes the balance sheet as well as demonstration of results and statement on the overall turnover for the last three years.

With view to ensuring a clean and transparent process, said the source, the President of the Republic directed the Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology to launch, within 30 days, a new public tender.

The decision repeals a Presidential Order No. 21-A /18, of February 23.