Africa: Celebrity Doctor Urges Private Sector to 'Step Up' in Affordable Healthcare

Nairobi — Dr Micheal Obeng dreams came true beyond his wildest dreams and he believes the best is yet to come. Dr Obeng, originally from Ghana, is the only African plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills.

Living the quintessential American dream, he chooses not to rest on his laurels by helping rebuild shattered lives.

Growing up in rural Ghana, Obeng lived with his grandmother ... he was a bright kid and from an early age he wanted to be a doctor like the gentleman who treated his grandmother who suffered from high blood pressure. It was however not until he saw charity organisation Operation Smile perform reconstructive surgery on a neighbour's child as a teen, that he decided that he wanted to be a plastic surgeon.

For years, people have judged plastic surgery as a frivolous practice. "In truth, plastic surgery is a lot like other medical specialties with highly trained surgeons who perform vital, life-changing procedures," said Dr Obeng in an exclusive interview with Capital News.

"While face lifts and breast augmentation might get the most publicity, they're only a small part of plastic surgery practice," added Dr. Obeng. "Many surgeons perform surgeries to fix birth defects such as cleft lips or breast reconstructions after cancer treatment."

The celebrity surgeon who on an East Africa tour visited Nairobi, April 14-17, 2019 is looking to widen the scope of R.E.S.T.O.R.E., a foundation that provides free reconstructive surgery and related medical services to children and adults in various African countries.

RESTORE is an acronym that stands for Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts; it was founded in 2008 and in 2018 it marked 10 years of charity work.

As African governments strive to provide affordable health care for their populations, the private sector has a role to play. Dr Obeng frequently consults with governments and multilateral organisations to strategically advise on health policy and related matters.

Through an initiative dubbed Global Health Solutions, the doctor specializes in the delivery of sustainable, high quality health care solutions to developing countries. He says there's always an opportunity for entrepreneurs and philanthropists to enter the health service delivery space in Africa.

Dr Obeng's, celebrity status operating out his high-end practice - Miko Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, is a boon to his charity work. He makes a tidy sum from his well-heeled clients who want a butt lift, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, face-lifts and trans-gender procedures to name but a few.