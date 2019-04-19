Africa: CAF President Faces Accusations of Sexual and Financial Impropriety

Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Ahmad Ahmad's reign is under threat following a string of sexual and financial allegation levelled against him.

Ahmad has only served two years at the helm of the continent's football body and now stands accused of sexually harassing four staffers and authorizing irregular payments.

These allegations have been forwarded by Caf's former secretary Amr Fahmy. He has since been fired and Morocco's Mouad Hajji drafted as his replacement.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

"I received complaints from four different people regarding sexual harassment towards them by the person mentioned above (Ahmad Ahmad)," Fahmy alleged in a dossier sent to football's world governing body Fifa.

One of the women reportedly assaulted claims the 57-year-old Ahmad 'pushed himself closer to him in a lift and later invited him to his room'.

She declined and protested but Ahmad would tell her 'he is the president of Caf'.

BRIBES

Fahmy accuses Ahmad, in a document sent to world governing body Fifa for investigation, of ordering his secretary general to pay $20,000 (about Sh2 million) bribes into African football association presidents.

They include Cape Verde and Tanzania.

Ahmad has also been accused of using $830,000 (about Sh8.3 million) of Caf money to order equipment via a French intermediary company, Tactical Steel.