Kenya: Ozil Spreads More Cheer to Kenyan Youngsters With Priceless Arsenal Jerseys

German World Cup winning attacking midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has gifted a football team of youngsters in Kenya with an entire set of Arsenal Football Club jerseys and playing boots.

All the jerseys bear the player's name and number at the back. And just to show their gratitude, the team has now renamed itself Ozil FC.

Ozil's kind gesture follows a similar one early last month when he sent the Gunners kit to a nine-year-old herdsboy, by the name Lawrence Masira.

VIRAL PHOTO

This was after a picture of the herdsboy tending to a herd of cattle in the streets of Nairobi while wearing a self-inscribed Ozil jersey went viral.

"I have received many phone calls (from people who have been following this story) and he (Masira) deserves what he and his teammates are getting from the Arsenal player," Masira's grandmother told Citizen TV at the time.

WORLD CUP WINNER

Masira had been spotted by sports journalist Eric Njiru, who later tweeted and tagged Ozil.

"After he sent the first stuff, I sent him the video and the photos of the two boys - Lawrence and his brother receiving the shirts. After a couple of days he reached me again saying he would want to send more shirts and boots to the team he plays," said Njiru.

Ozil, 30, is a skillful left-footed attacker who reportedly earns Sh30 million every week at Arsenal and was a member of the World Cup winning German side of 2014.