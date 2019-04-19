Kenya: Rachier Threatens Dire Action on 'Indisciplined' Gor Mahia Players

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has accused his players of insubordination and threatened unspecified action against a section whom he termed 'indisciplined'.

Rachier spoke on Thursday during a press briefing at a Nairobi hotel where he attempted to clear the air over the controversies surrounding the two-legged quarter-final match of the Caf Confederation Cup pitting the Kenyan champions against Moroccan club RS Berkane.

He claims the players refused to turn up for training for two days in the run up to the crunch Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final game versus RS Berkane.

"To the astonishment of the club management, the players refused both to attend the scheduled training the following day and to report to camp demanding payment of accrued bonuses and training allowances," Rachier charged.

EMBARRASSMENT

These players, whom Rachier did not name, also stayed away from the team's hotel only to turn up late on the day of the match, with aim of embarrassing the management in the presence of high profile dignitaries including opposition leader Raila Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed.

Gor Mahia lost that match 2-0 at Kasarani before they were thumped 5-1 in the return leg in Berkane last Sunday.

Further, the long-serving football administrator has absolved his management from blame in the wake of the flight delays and long lay-overs the team endured en-route to Berkane for the return leg match.

MALICIOUS PHOTOS

He however blasted Francis Kahata and Philemon Otieno for "conjuring up malicious pictures to evoke sympathy and fake suffering."

This is in relation to an incident where the photos of the two players lying helplessly on the floor at the airport in Doha emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football has for the second time this season fined Gor Mahia over crowd trouble.

K'Ogalo are set to pay Sh1.5 million for two incidents of unsporting behaviour during continental matches versus Algeria's NA Hussein Dey and Petro Altetico.