Kenya: More Medals for Kenya in African Championship

Kenya hauled 11 more medals; three gold, six silver and two bronze medals on Wednesday night as the Africa Under-20 and 18 entered its second day at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

The 2018 World Under-20 1,500m champion, George Manang'oi, Mary Moraa, the 2017 World Under-18 400m silver medallist and Zena Jemutai, who represented Kenya in 3,000m at the 2018 World Under-20, handed Kenya victories in their respective events.

Manang'oi, who is also the 2017 World Under-18 1,500m champion, guided compatriot Dickson Lesia to a 1-2 in the men's 1,500m Under-20 category.

Fast-rising Moraa cracked 53.57 to win the women's 400m title in the Under-20 category seeing off off Sara Ehachimi from Morocco in 55.02, as Nigeria Glory Patrick Okon time 55.18 for bronze.

However, Allan Kipyego was not so lucky in the men's 400m final of the Under-20, when he finished seventh in 47.57, a race that was won by Gambian Lamine Bah Modou in 45.91.

Jemutai clocked 9:13:23 to win the girls' 3,000m title in Under-18 category, beating compatriot Deborah Chemutai, who timed 9:13.42 for silver.

Linda Kageha cruised to silver medal in the girls' 400m of the Under-18 category, clocking a personal best of 52.52 seconds. It's Nigerian Favour Ofili, who won the race in 52.28, with Ghanaian Grace Obuor settling for bronze in 52.59.

Brian Onyari also gave Kenya silver in the boys'400m of the Under-18, clocking 46.73 behind winner Pillay Lythe from South Africa in 46.26. Another Kenyan, Emmanuel Mutua finished seventh in 48.59.

The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist, Edinah Jebitok and compatriot Mercyline Cherono, settled for silver and bronze in 4:13.02 and 4:15.95 respectively in the women's 1,500m of the Under-20.

Jebitok and Cherono lost the battle to Ethiopian Deribe Welt Kejelcha, who triumphed in 4:11.59.

Tadese Bikila from Ethiopia weathered the battle waged by Kenyans Kibet Chepkwony and Ronald Kipng'etich to win the boys' 2,000m steeplechase final in Under-18.

Bikila clocked 5:35.47 to claim gold with Chepkwony and Kipng'etich settling for silver and bronze in 5:37.36 and 5:39.36 respectively.

Kenya brought their tally to 17 medals from the two championships; five gold, eight silver and four bronze.