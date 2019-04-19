Nigeria: Air Peace Deploys B777 Aircraft On Local Routes

Leading local carrier, Air Peace airlines, yesterday deployed a Boeing 777 aircraft on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes. The quite unusual use of a long-haul wide-body aircraft on very short local trips will last all through the Easter period.

Air Peace recently acquired four Boeing 777 aircraft for its long-haul operations to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai. Three of the wide-body aircraft have so far been delivered to the airline in readiness for its soon-to-start international operations.

Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Chris Iwarah, said the carrier decided to deploy the aircraft at Easter to "give Nigerians and the travelling public a taste of the luxury to expect on our international routes starting soon."

"Although our decision to deploy our wide-body aircraft on the domestic routes has huge financial implications for us, we are pleased to honour our pledge never to spare anything in giving our esteemed customers an exceptional feel of air travel experience," Iwarah said.He added that the airline would soon be announcing a firm date for the commencement of the much-awaited international operations.

"We plan to operate long-haul flight services to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai. We are set and ready to give Nigerians, Africans and the flying public a reliable alternative on our chosen international routes. "But we are pleased to give our loyal customers on the domestic routes a foretaste of our long-haul offering. It sure will be a memorable experience starting with our Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt services on Easter Friday and Monday."

The airline said the flight departs Port Harcourt for Abuja at 10.45 a.m. and returns to Port Harcourt at 12.30 p.m. on Easter Friday. The Easter Monday operations, it added, would take off from Port Harcourt at 8.30 a.m., with a return flight at 10.45 a.m.