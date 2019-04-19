Nigerian Youths Meet in Jos As Third NGF/Plateau Junior Open Championship Tees Off

The day is finally here. Officials of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) say the logistics and other things needed for the success of the third NGF/Plateau Junior Open Championship have been put in place to ensure that the competition, which tees off today, is a success.

The NGF/Plateau Junior Open Championship is one of the programmes initiated by the Plateau State government and the NGF to help the development of the game using the country's teeming youth population.According to the NGF, over 200 players from across the country have arrived in Jos for the competition, which tees off at the Rayfield Golf Club today.

NGF's Youth Development Officer, Emy Ekong told The Guardian that the championship is open to players aged 18 and below, adding that the players were expected to arrive in Jos yesterday for registration and acclimatisation with the Rayfield Club's field, while actual competition will hold today and tomorrow. She added that the closing ceremony would hold tomorrow, while the participants are expected to depart from Jos on Sunday.

Ekong disclosed that among the more than 200 participants expected from across the country are the players that represented Nigeria at the African Youth Championship in Botswana last month.She praised the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong for his role as a strong pillar for the sport, adding that the governor has promised to ensure the security and comfort of all the participants.

"Accommodation is free for those coming from outside Jos, just as entry and feeding (breakfast and lunch) are also free."This championship will serve as one of the National Ranking events for the Order of Merit and qualifier for the 2020 All Africa Junior Golf Challenge in Egypt."