Nigeria: Ibadan Golf Club Hosts Captain's Inaugural Kitty Today

A kitty to celebrate the newly-elected captain of the Ibadan Golf, Club Col. Ade Sunmonu will hold today and tomorrow with more than 100 members vying for the laurels.

The military officer was elected the 23rd captain of the 28-year-old club in an election held early this month and in the short period he has earned the admiration of many members of the club.

A respected lady golfer and former lady captain of Ibadan Golf Club, Sumbo Oshile on her social media handle testified to the astuteness of the new IGC captain. "Barely five years into retirement from theNigerian Army, our new Captain of the Ibadan Golf Club is a man of few words but sizzling with action.

"Col Ade Sunmonu has already hit the ground running as the Club's administrative pool has been rearranged with all entrances accessing the Club House locked 24/7 except the reception, perhaps, security settings in place.

"His words to the gathering on the forum night are thus: 'I intend to see that discipline is adhered to.' This obviously is expected from someone whose mantle over 35 years has been bound by this moral philosophy," Oshile noted.Among the projects, which Col. Sunmonu has listed for execution within his one year tenure are damming of the jungle between holes 13 & 14, expanding the gutters on holes 16 & 17, channeling fairway bunkers and expansion of hole 10 dam.But first, the members will gather today to play in his honour as is customary with the club.