18 April 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: First ICT Strategy and Policy Guideline On the Offing

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government has embarked on a comprehensive roadmap that will culminate in the first ever National ICT Strategy and Policy.

The policy, if successfully implemented will see the guide in to the use of the ICT and spur economic development in the sector.

Relevant ministers at federal and state levels that attended the consultation meeting lauded the draft as a well-written strategy that sets out a realistic vision for the development and enhancement of ICT across Somalia over the period of 2019 - 2024.

Denmark announces new contribution of DKK 140 million to support governance and economic development in Somalia

As the first-ever for Somalia, the Policy is aimed at promoting transformation, growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, innovation and partnerships in the mainstream economy and recommends institutional and regulatory frameworks in order to achieve its intended goals.

E. Abdi Ashur Hassan, minister for Post, Telecom and Technology said the Policy covers all major aspects of life. "It is a comprehensive blueprint that will harmonize the country's ICT initiatives. It is therefore envisaged that all sectors of the economy and society at large will harness the power of ICT's for the development of our nation," said the minister, asking the stakeholders to give their written feedback before 31st May 2019.

Finally the Minister thanked the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the World Bank for the technical support they provided in drafting this policy to address the absence of a strategic roadmap for the country's ICT.

Somalia

Four Killed in Mogadishu Car Bombings

At least four people were killed and 13 others were injured when a car bomb exploded Wednesday on a key Mogadishu road,… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.