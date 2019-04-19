Eritrea: Nationals in Abroad Conduct Various Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Australia, Sweden and Republic of South Sudan conducted various activities depicting their attachment with the homeland.

According to report, nationals residing in the Australian city of Melbourne organized a discussion forum on the objective situation in the homeland and their contribution in the implementation of national development programs.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, General Counsel at the Eritrean Embassy in Australia, gave extensive briefing on the efforts being exerted to create conducive atmosphere aimed at building cooperation and partnership among countries of the Horn of Africa. Mr. Mehari commended the heavy sacrifice and perseverance the Eritrean people demonstrated in realizing the prevailing era of peace and cooperation.

Mr. Mehari further called for the strengthening of contribution in the successful implementation of development endeavors.

In related news, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Sweden conducted six month activity assessment meeting on 13-14 April in the City of Flen.

At the meeting in which NUEW representatives from various cities in Sweden attended, activity reports were presented and the participants conducted extensive discussion on the challenges encountered and possible solutions.

Likewise, the Association of the Eritrean Truck Owners in Juba, South Sudan, conducted activity assessment meeting on 14 April. The association comprises of 500 Eritrean truck owners.

At the meeting, the participants ratified a guiding principle on the rights and obligations of members and Mr. Zeru Woldemicael, Manager of National Insurance Corporation, gave briefing on the policy and other issues related to insurance.