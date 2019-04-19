Cameroon: CHAN 2020 - Litmus Test for Cameroon

The hosting of the 2020 CHAN will be an opportunity for Cameroon to polish up ahead of 2021 AFCON.

After losing the hosting rights of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations everything seem to turn around for good for Cameroon. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has attributed the hosting of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) to Cameroon. The decision comes following Ethiopia's withdrawal as host for the tournament.

The attribution of the hosting rights for the sixth edition of the CHAN is seen as good news to Cameroon football officials and the sports family in general. The hosting of the 2020 CHAN is a booster for the country after Cameroon lost its hosting right for the 2019 AFCON. It will be an opportunity for Cameroon to test itself ahead of the hosting of the 2021 AFCON.

Also, the news of the hosting of the CHAN 2020 will help hasten construction works in the different stadiums earmarked for AFCON 2021. Presently, the six stadiums to host the competition are under construction. The mere fact that CAF has decided to attribute hosting rights to Cameroon shows the confidence the African Football Ruling Body has for the country of the Indomitable Lions.

As far as the competition is concerned, Cameroon is yet to win the trophy. In 2018 in Morocco, Cameroon was eliminated at the group stage. However, playing at home will be an added advantage for the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon who will go for nothing but gold. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are champions of Africa.

The Intermediate Lions will work hard to improve on their performance and restore the image of Cameroon. Hosting CHAN 2020 means Cameroon will be hosting two major competitions in two years. The competition will attract tourists, delegations and spectators from Africa and the world. With four new stadiums and two rehabilitated stadiums, the country can boast of modern infrastructure to host the competition.

In order to host a modern and successful competition some factors must be examined notably; the road network and security. Roads leading to the stadiums must be up-to-date before the competition. As for security, airports in the country have been equipped with equipment which respects international norms to ensure the safety of people and luggage.