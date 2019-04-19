Cameroon: Economic Growth - Italian Minister Recommends Human Resources Investment

Professor Patrizio Bianchi gave a conference at the Yaounde International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) on April 17, 2019.

The visiting Vice President of the Inter-Mediterranean Commission and Minister in charge of Coordination, European Economic Development Policy, Education, Labour, Vocational Training and Research in the Region of Emilia Romagna in Italy, Professor Patrizio Bianchi has recommended investment in human resources, especially in vocational and higher education training as a pathway to economic growth and social equality.

He gave a conference at the Yaounde International Relations Institute of Cameroon (IRIC) on April 17, 2019 on the theme, "Education, Economic Growth and Social Equality." He started off by asking the question why some nations are richer than others. In answering the question, he said wealth did not depend mainly on raw materials. He said, "the wealth of the nation is people. The potentiality of the knowledge of our people. It is through the capacity to create value."

The professor said new value can be generated through investing in vocational training and higher education. He drew abundantly from the Italian experience. The Minister also insisted on policy to ensure efficient administration, reduce risk of disparities and strengthen national unity. He said to achieve economic growth, countries like Cameroon should adapt to innovation technologies to address the needs of clients, adapt to new technologies and said people trained abroad should come back and invest in the country.

Equally in matters of policy, he recommended the connection of all parts of the society from the central, regional to local levels and insisted that regionalisation solves problems such as unemployment.

Talking during the occasion the Director of IRIC, Salomon Eheth stressed on the importance of the theme of the conference for the school. He disclosed that Cameroon and Italy have good cooperation ties, stating that the Head of State went to Italy on a visit with Rectors of State Universities. The Italian Minister said, "We start cooperation between IRIC which is the top schools in Africa and the Universities in Italy. It is extremely important to develop cooperation in international relations on one side and new technologies on the other side." Speaking after talks with the Prime Minister earlier, Prof. Patrizio Bianchi said,

"Our region has the largest number of Cameroonian students in Italy. We are out for something more now. We want part of the courses offered here in Cameroon and part in the University of Bologna on automation, mechanics and every other course that can improve the quality of production in Cameroon."