Cameroon: National Assembly - UN Peacebuilding Affairs Deputy Director Received

The Senior Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong received Samba Sane on April 17, 2019.

The Senior Deputy Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Hilarion Etong on April 17, 2019 on behalf of the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril received in audience the Deputy Director of the Central and Southern Africa Division, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations (DPPA/DPO) in the United Nations, Samba Sane.

Talking to the press after the audience, Samba Sane disclosed that he was barely four months in office. He said his visit was a familiarisation mission intended to, "talk with institutions, seek their views on how best the United Nations can continue to work with Cameroon to address priorities and challenges". He said Cameroon was an important partner of the United Nations Organisation and it would be good to come to the country, seek advice and its priorities.

Information from the UN website indicates that DPPA/DPO has the global responsibility for political and peacebuilding issues, and manage a spectrum of tools and engagements across the conflict continuum to ensure a more holistic approach to conflict prevention and resolution, electoral assistance, peacebuilding and sustaining peace. It also has the mission to provide strategic, political, operational and management advice, direction and backstopping to all special political missions. The Peace Operations component serves as an integrated "centre of excellence" for United Nations Peace operations, responsible for preventing, responding to and managing conflict and sustaining peace in the context of mandates in countries where peace operations under its purview are deployed.