19 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Driver Flees After Crashing Into Group of Cyclists, Killing One

By Tammy Petersen

A motorist who allegedly crashed into a group of cyclists, killing one and injuring two others, is on the run after fleeing the accident scene in Centurion.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, said the Toyota Tazz crashed into 10 cyclists on the R55 at about 06:00 on Friday.

One cyclist died at the scene, while two others - accompanied by the uninjured six - were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The driver ran away [from] after the accident. One passenger from the car stayed behind and has been treated for minor injuries," Mahamba confirmed.

"Because [we know his identity], we request he hand himself over to the police so that a statement can be obtained to establish what happened."

