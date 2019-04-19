Zimbabwe: Let's Consolidate Hard-Won Uhuru - ED

President Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabweans will only consolidate their hard-won independence through unity and focusing on economic development that will lead to the attainment of Vision 2030. The Head of State and Government said Zimbabwe was moving on and would "surely" rise again with the implementation of initiatives espoused in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

He made the remarks while addressing thousands of people who gathered at the National Sports Stadium to celebrate Independence Day.

President Mnangagwa said while investors may come in to assist, the ultimate obligation to grow the economy lay with Zimbabweans.

As such, he added, collective efforts were needed.

"Let us consolidate our hard-won independence through disciplined focus on the development of the economy and improvement in the quality of life for all our people," President Mnangagwa said.

"For Zimbabweans to prosper and attain Vision 2030, we need the collective effort of all citizens at home and abroad. While our friends and investors may assist us, the ultimate obligation to turnaround our fortunes lies with us, using our own God-given natural endowments and abilities. To this end my administration continues to encourage a broad spectrum of our society to help sharpen Government's perspective on issues across the socio-economic and political spectrum.

"This inclusive approach will enable us to accelerate the pace of the modernisation and industrialisation of our country. The implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme has since gathered momentum."

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans should recommit themselves to building a new economy.

"As we celebrate this 39th Independence Day anniversary, I call upon us a nation to recommit ourselves to build a legacy of peace, love, unity, harmony and development," he said.

"Let us continue to diligently and honestly work hard in our various spheres not just for our families, but for the good and prosperity of our great country. Together we are building a new economy. We are building a new future, we are building a new Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe shall surely rise again. We are moving on, our future is bright. Forward ever-backward never! Our prosperity is certain."

Applauding progressive political parties involved in the National Political Parties Dialogue, President Mnangagwa said he would remain attentive to all Zimbabweans for greater social cohesion and unity.

"I commend the progressive minded leaders of political parties who are part of the National Political Parties Dialogue," he said.