Nigeria: Police Nab Over 150 Nigerian Cultists

Abuja — NIGERIAN police have arrested some 151 suspected cultists southeast of the country.

The individuals have been arrested during operations in the Anambra State.

Among those arrested are 20 suspects that are underage. They have been placed under parental supervision.

Of those arrested, 40 suspects have confessed and charged in court while others are still under investigation.

Police have confiscated an assortment of weapons including machetes and axes.

Substances likely to be dagga have also been confiscated.

Haruna Mohammed, the regional police spokesperson, said the operations were aimed at stemming the tide of cultism and ensure the safety of lives and property in Anambra.

"The Police Command implores the public to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest station," he said.

Cultism is among a number of violent crimes the West African country is facing.

The worst is the Boko Haram insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced 2 million people over the past decade.