Somalia: Somaliland Leader Muse Bihi Abdi Leaves for UAE

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi began a visit to the UAE, a statement from the presidency has reported.

The president and his delegation departed on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The president has received a formal invitation from UAE leaders and they sent a special plane that they boarded.

The foreign minister, Yasin Faraton, while speaking on the president's UAE visit said that the tour is expected to take at least two days on an official working visit.

The FM revealed that this is part of a cooperation between Somaliland with the UAE.

Ministers of foreign affairs and the planning and development are with the president.

The discussions will centre on fostering direct UAE investment in Somaliland and cementing relations between the UAE and Somaliland, said a press release from the Presidency.

This the President's second official visit to the UAE in just a month.