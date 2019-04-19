18 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Leader Muse Bihi Abdi Leaves for UAE

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi began a visit to the UAE, a statement from the presidency has reported.

The president and his delegation departed on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

The president has received a formal invitation from UAE leaders and they sent a special plane that they boarded.

The foreign minister, Yasin Faraton, while speaking on the president's UAE visit said that the tour is expected to take at least two days on an official working visit.

The FM revealed that this is part of a cooperation between Somaliland with the UAE.

Ministers of foreign affairs and the planning and development are with the president.

The discussions will centre on fostering direct UAE investment in Somaliland and cementing relations between the UAE and Somaliland, said a press release from the Presidency.

This the President's second official visit to the UAE in just a month.

Somalia

Four Killed in Mogadishu Car Bombings

At least four people were killed and 13 others were injured when a car bomb exploded Wednesday on a key Mogadishu road,… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.