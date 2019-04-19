Somalia: IGAD Warns Against Food Insecurity in the Country

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has warned of impending food insecurity amid severe drought ravaged the region.

In a statement, the bloc said urgent action is immediately needed to prevent food crisis in the Horn of Africa region, an eight-nation security bloc of the region.

The imminent food insecurity may affect the people in the nations of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda, Djibouti, Eritrea, and South Sudan.

Mahboub Maalim, IGAD executive secretary, said analyses show rainfall levels through mid-April will likely be amongst the driest since 1981.

The places are southern Kenya, much of Somalia, Somali region of Ethiopia, and localised areas of Uganda due to climate change effects.

"We are currently at the crisis stage. Very, very fast we will be at the emergency and famine stages, environmental conditions are becoming worse, all countries should do something," he said.

According to IGAD, 2.76 million children under 5 are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in Ethiopia, over 900,000 in Somalia, and over 540,000 in Kenya.