19 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Just in - 13 Killed in KZN Church Collapse

By Tammy Petersen

Thirteen people were killed when part of a Pentecostal Church building collapsed on Thursday night in Dlangubo in KwaZulu-Natal, authorities have confirmed.

This is thought to have been a result of perpetual rainfall in the northern part of the province, KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said.

Tragedy struck while a Passover service was underway, also resulting in six people sustaining serious injuries and 10 minor injuries.

Provincial Disaster Management Centre officials were expected to accompany Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube to the site early on Good Friday to plan possible support for the bereaved families.

Source: News24

South Africa

