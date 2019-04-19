Zimbabwe: Met Dept Forecasts Wet Easter Holiday

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted a wet Easter in some parts of the country, with isolated showers and scattered thunderstorms expected. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MSD said isolated wet weather is expected in some parts of the country over the weekend, with some areas expected to experience thunderstorms.

"All Matabeleland provinces, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern areas of Midlands, Masvingo and South of Manicaland provinces are expected to be mostly sunny and warm with chances of isolated showers," read the statement.

"All Mashonaland provinces, northern districts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan province as well as North of Manicaland should be cloudy and warm with showers which could be thundery. It will be mild at first, becoming warm by midday."

For holiday resorts, thunderstorms were predicted for Kariba and Victoria Falls, with minimum temperatures of 24 degrees and 20 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 31 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the southern region of the country, the past two weeks have been characterised by erratic weather, with hot and cold temperatures and on and off thunderstorms scattered around Matabeleland.

The MSD said the prevailing weather patterns being experienced in the country of hot and cold weather with isolated showers are expected as the country is transitioning into winter.