Namibia: More Women Graduate At Unam Than Men

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — Females formed 63.4 percent of students who graduated from the University of Namibia's northern campuses yesterday, compared to 36.6 percent of male graduates.

The percentage of graduates from Oshakati, Ogongo, Jose Eduardo dos Santos and the Hifikepunye Pohamba campuses translates into 504 female graduates and 230 male graduates, bringing the total to 794 graduates.

Altogether the University of Namibia will this year graduate 4 401 students, of whom 2 985 are female, while male graduates are 1 416.. The northern campuses' graduation was held at Ongwediva's Trade Fair Centre yesterday. Unam Vice-Chancellor Professor Kenneth Matengu, during his address, questioned where the boy child is and asked society to retrospectively interrogate why many boys do not make it to university.

Matengu encouraged the graduates to use the skills, knowledge and ethics they have acquired from the university to develop Namibia. He said the graduates have a daunting responsibility to develop Namibia to what it should be.

"The responsibility to develop Namibia to what it should be rests with you and not only the government," Matengu said.

At the same time, the vice-chancellor reminded the graduates to be ethical in all their conduct, saying that their values will be challenged by corrupt practices.

He further encouraged the graduates to continuously occupy themselves with professional development.

"Graduation is not the end of the world, it is the beginning of a career," Matengu further said as he encouraged students to study further. The vice-chancellor also used the opportunity to remind the graduates to use their time effectively and sparingly.

"I encourage you graduates to use your time to be creative, innovative and to create business to meet the government halfway."

Also speaking at the graduation ceremony, the Chairperson of the University of Namibia's Council, Sam Shivute, during his motivational talk urged students to always acquaint themselves with positive people and thoughts in order to excel in life.

Equally, Shivute pleaded with the graduates to be on top of their game and by so doing diligently serve Namibia and Africa at large.

