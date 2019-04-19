Namibia: Stefan Ludik Trades Entertainment for Retail

Windhoek — Former Big Brother Housemate and frontman for the Elvis se Seun band has traded the demanding roles of the entertainment industry for a much more subtle position at Theo's SuperSpar in Otjiwarongo, as a Marketing Specialist.

The friendly singer, songwriter, actor, and former cricketer started his new job at the retailer in March when they gave him an offer he could not refuse.

Ludik informed Entertainment Now! that he does not plan on going back to television any time soon, as he has always seen himself more of a musician.

"Maybe with the music is something I will get back to because I still continue to write songs and I still get booked for shows," he added.

The former 'Egoli', star admitted that he is a bit of an introvert and will not miss the limelight much, which has its ups and downs, not to mention very demanding schedules.

Ludik also attributes his decision to settle down to the fact that he got married last year to his sweetheart Anelle Bester, and they welcomed their baby boy last year in October.

"My wife and I agreed that Namibia would be the best place to raise our son and build a strong foundation for our family, as I was basically stationed in South Africa to be part of the entertainment scene," he shared.

With extensive knowledge in the marketing industry, which stretches back 15 years, the retailer decided to bait Ludik to be their marketing specialist. They saw it as a good fit as he is a major drawcard for the retailer and getting new clients in terms of promoting and marketing them.

Ludik took part in the first series of Big Brother Africa, where he first became famous. After appearing on Big Brother, Ludik has appeared in South African Afrikaans-language TV shows, such as 'Egoli', 'Transito', and 'Binnelanders' (also known as Binneland).