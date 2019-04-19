Zimbabwe: No Holiday for Idai Workers

All Government workers involved in restoring normalcy in areas affected by Cyclone Idai are not going for the Easter holidays and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, President Mnangagwa has said. In a statement issued by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa paid tribute to those officers working tirelessly in the affected areas.

"His Excellency the President, Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has directed that all workers dealing with Cyclone Idai-related works which include construction, relief, and rehabilitation must remain at work during the Easter Holidays and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair period so that there is continued and uninterrupted attention towards the affected areas and victims," said Minister Moyo.

"This applies to the ministers, permanent secretaries, officials and aid agencies cooperating with Government. His Excellency, the President would like to thank all officials who are continuously working to ensure that normalcy is restored in the affected areas."

So far, 344 deaths have been confirmed following the devastating cyclone.