Zimbabwe: Remain Calm, Vigilant - Govt

Government has urged the nation to remain calm, united and vigilant as the new dispensation implements a raft of measures to resuscitate the economy.

In an interview with The Herald on the sidelines of the country's 39th Independence celebrations in Harare yesterday, Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said the new dispensation is implementing economic stabilisation programmes, which will benefit everyone.

"The Government is employing the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), having this programme is an acknowledgement that things are unstable, so we need to stabilise them. Government has put in place this programme to stabilise the economy between October 2018 and December 2020," he said.

"So we are putting things together. Going forward, we are expecting proper economic development to come that is why we have two to five-year economic development programmes and we expect job creation, industrialisation, modernisation of our economy from those programmes. We expect even modernising our housing and our way of doing things," he said.

"So I urge the nation to remain united and focus on the ultimate goal of bringing prosperity to our country and to develop it to be a modern country in every aspect, this is what we are looking forward to and we can only do that when we are together. This is not about any political party, this is about our nation as Zimbabweans."

"The country belongs to everyone, so if we have a unity of purpose we can achieve Vision 2030. Drivers of Vision 2030 are not political parties, it's the citizens."

In a separate interview, War veteran's national chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa said the nation should be united and live on hope in order to achieve more and create more opportunities for the youth regardless of political affiliation.

"As we celebrate the 39 th Independence Day, I encourage Zimbabweans to live on hope, we did not have the same freedom before but we lived with hope and sacrifice and now our task is for all us to build the nation under the opportunities ushered in by our President. Together we will get there under the new regime.

"We are also appealing to the business community of Zimbabwe to very cognisant of the difficulties, which we are going through and not create unnecessary suffering of the people."

President of the Chiefs Council Cde Fortune Charumbira urged the nation to be patient while the new administration apply economic revival measures which he said will benefit the nation.

"As chiefs we always value these celebrations as we reflect on where we came from. A lot of blood was shed to liberate this nation. We urge the nation to remain united, there is a bright future for all of us under the new administration led by President Mnangagwa. We urge the nation to be patient as economic reviving measures are being applied."